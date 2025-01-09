Iraq Stock Market: Top Gainers and Losers for 2024

2025-01-09 06:10:24 - From: Iraq Business News

Rabee Securities has published its 2024 Annual Bulletin for the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX). Click here to download the full report. RSISX & RSISXTR Index Change Index Name Closings Change (m/m) (%) Change (y/y) (%) IQD-RSISX Index 2,249.5 2.1% 44.8% USD-RSISX Index 2,211.9 2.1% 44.8% IQD-RSISXTR Index 3,718.1 2.1% 52.3% USD-RSISXTR Index 4,084.3 2.1% 52.3% […]

