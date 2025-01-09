Kurdistan Region President to visit Baghdad next week

2025-01-09 22:10:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani is scheduledto travel to Baghdad next week, an official said.

“Barzani will participate in a meeting of the State AdministrationCoalition (SAC),” Dilshad Shihab, spokesperson for the Kurdistan RegionPresidency, told Shafaq News Agency.

No additional details were provided regarding the visit or the agenda ofthe coalition meeting.

SAC was established following Muqtada Al-Sadr’s withdrawal frompolitics, it comprises mainly the Iran-backed Shiite Coordination Framework,the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) led by Masoud Barzani, and the Sovereignty(Al-Siyada) led by Khamis al-Khanjar, along with Taqadum alliance, and thePatriotic Union of Kurdistan.

The coalition outlined goals such as combating corruption, implementingreforms, rebalancing Iraq’s regional and international relations, revising theelectoral commission system, and promoting consensus among Iraqi factions.

The Coalition also choose PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani for thepremiership.