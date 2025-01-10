Iraq News Now

Iraq welcomes New Ambassadors of Kuwait, Japan, Armenia

2025-01-10 04:30:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid has formally received the credentials of the newly appointed ambassadors of Kuwait, Japan and Armenia during a ceremony at Baghdad Palace. The ambassadors welcomed included: Hasan Mohammad Zaman of Kuwait, Akira Endo of Japan, and Ruben Soghoyan of Armenia. The event was also attended by Deputy […]

