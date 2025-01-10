Erbil Governor discusses trade cooperation with Turkish delegation

2025-01-10 17:52:55 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Erbil Governor Omid Khoshnaw held a meeting on Friday with a high-levelTurkish trade delegation to explore strategies for strengthening economic and industrialties between the Kurdistan Region and Turkiye.

Accordingto a statement from the governor’s office, the meeting, held at the governorateheadquarters, included the President of the Erbil Chamber of Commerce andIndustry, Gaylan Haji Saeed, and a delegation from the Eastern AnatoliaExporters’ Association (DAIB) led by its chairman, Adham Tanriver, along withTurkish trade consuls based in Erbil.

The meeting focused on fostering collaboration between theErbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Eastern Anatolia Exporters’Association. Both sides emphasized the need to address economic challengesthrough joint initiatives, while exploring opportunities to enhance tradeactivities, boost industrial development, and attract investment.

Discussions extended tostrategies for revitalizing trade and industrial activities, ensuring thesupply of high-quality goods to Kurdistan Region markets, and promotingprojects in trade and industrial sectors.

Governor Khoshnaw underscoredthe strong trade relations between the Kurdistan Region and Turkiye, reaffirmingthe Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) dedication to advancing trade,tourism, and industrial cooperation.

“The Region’s doors are alwaysopen to any trade, industrial, tourism, or agricultural project,” Khoshnawstated, adding that the governorate is ready to provide support within theframework of existing laws and regulations.

In a related development, thePresident of the Duhok Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shukri Jamil, revealedthat another Turkish trade delegation representing the Eastern and CentralAnatolia Exporters’ Association and the International Transport Organization(UN-D) visited Duhok earlier in the week.

Their discussions aimed atfurther enhancing trade and industrial collaboration between Iraq and Turkiye.

The trade exchange volume between Iraq and Turkiye reachedapproximately $13 billion in 2024, with projections for continued growth in2025.