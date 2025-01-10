Solar power revolution: Erbil villages embrace clean energy

2025-01-10 19:00:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Residents of several villages in southern Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, have increasingly turned to solar energy as an alternative to local and national generator electricity.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that seven villages have installed solar energy systems through the individual efforts of the residents. Each village comprises over 50 homes within Erbil.

The Region places significant importance on clean energy, having laid the foundation for a solar power plant in Erbil in 2023 with a production capacity of 25 megawatts per hour. This plant is expected to be connected to the national grid upon completion.

Furthermore, the Region has signed three contracts to establish solar power stations in the governorates of Erbil, al-Sulaymaniyah, and Duhok, with a total production capacity of 350 megawatts to increase electricity supply hours.

Kurdistan also benefits from water resources, with the Dukan Dam generating approximately 400 megawatts and the Darbandikhan Dam producing 249 megawatts, contributing to the Region's electricity needs. Additionally, the Regional Government (KRG) has provided solar power to 60 schools and several government offices.