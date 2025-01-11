Turkiye: 11 PKK members neutralized in northern Iraq

2025-01-11 23:25:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced thatits forces had neutralized 11 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) innorthern Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, the ministry said “Eleven PKK terroristsidentified in the Hakurk, Matin [Mountain], and Gara regions of northern Iraqwere neutralized.”

The Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize"to imply that the person in interest has been killed, surrendered, or captured.

Since the beginning of January, the Turkish forcesneutralized more than 45 PKK fighters.

In 2024, Turkiye neutralized about 3,000. "3,038terrorists were neutralized, 1,330 caves/shelters were destroyed, and 2,450weapons and more than 910,000 pieces of ammunition were seized," theministry said.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by the US, andthe EU.