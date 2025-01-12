2025-01-12 05:25:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. In a statement from the Ministry, Iraq's Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul Ghani, noted ongoing negotiations with BP to finalise technical, economic, and contractual aspects of the Kirkuk oilfield development. Senior officials from the Ministry, the North Oil Company (NOC), and BP, including the head of BP Iraq, participated in the talks. […]

The post Iraq and BP discuss Kirkuk Oilfield Development, Gas Utilisation first appeared on Iraq Business News.