Canadian Ambassador to Iraq: Canada commits to enhancing commercial networks in Kurdistan Region

2025-01-12

Shafaq News/ Canadian Ambassador to Iraq, Christopher Boehm,met with members of Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECCI) to strengthenthe commercial network and explore further investment opportunities.

The Canadian ambassador said during a press conference inErbil, attended by a Shafaq News correspondent, “I have always noticed changesduring my visits to Kurdistan.”

He expressed confidence that the Kurdistan Region has thepotential to become a key commercial hub for Canadian entrepreneurs, addingthat Canada supports all efforts by the Kurdistan Regional Government to expandthe labor market and investment opportunities.

For his part, ECCI President, Kaylan Haji Saeed, stated, “Thebusiness and investment climate in Kurdistan, particularly in Erbil, is highlyadvanced, which is why countries worldwide, especially Canada, are keen toexpand their commercial presence in the region.”