President Barzani scheduled to meet Iraq's top leaders for key Erbil-Baghdad talks

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region Presidency revealed, on Sunday, the agenda for President Nechirvan Barzani's visit to Baghdad.

“Barzani will meet with Iraq's four presidencies (Iraqi President, Prime Minister, House Speaker, and Chief Justice) on Monday, following his participation in the State Administration Coalition (SAC) meeting today,” the presidency stated, adding that Barzani will discuss the relationship between Erbil and Baghdad during these meetings.

Earlier on Sunday, SAC held its regular meeting at the Government Palace, attended by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, and President Nechirvan Barzani. The meeting focused on key issues affecting citizens' lives and the salaries of Kurdistan Region employees.

The meeting reiterated that “the salary issue for Kurdistan Region employees is strictly technical, with no political motives, and urged all parties to refrain from media escalation.”

Notably, SAC comprises the Shiite Coordination Framework, the Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union (PUK), and Sunni Arab political forces. It was established in 2022 to end the political deadlock that prevailed then and foster an inclusive government.