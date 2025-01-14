Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Khanjar stress protecting rights of all in Iraq's politics

2025-01-14 00:50:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani metwith the leader of the “Sovereignty Alliance”, Khamis al-Khanjar, andemphasized the importance of protecting the rights of all individuals andensuring their participation in the political life of the country.

The media office of the Kurdistan Region Presidency stated in a pressrelease to Shafaq News Agency that "President Nechirvan Barzani met onMonday evening in Baghdad with Khamis al-Khanjar, the leader of the SovereigntyAlliance."

The statement noted that the meeting focused on the importance of strengtheningnational partnership among all components of the Iraqi people, emphasizing thenecessity of protecting the rights of all individuals and guaranteeing theirinvolvement in the country's political life.

According to the statement, the two sides exchanged views on the currentchallenges facing Iraq and stressed the importance of enhancing dialogue amongdifferent parties to overcome conflicts and achieve stability and development.

The statement also highlighted developments in the region and their implicationsfor Iraq, as well as the importance of joint coordination to address thesechallenges, were key topics of discussion during the meeting.