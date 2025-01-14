Nechirvan Barzani reaffirms commitment at the end of Baghdad visit: justice for all components.

2025-01-14 02:25:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday evening, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzaniended his two-day visit to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, where he met with several officials and political figures.

Barzani wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "It was a pleasure tomeet with my fellow leaders and officials in Baghdad. In this regard, wereaffirm our unwavering commitment to supporting a stable Iraq that guaranteesjustice and fulfills the state's obligations to all its components."

He added, "We emphasize our determination to strengthen relationsbetween Erbil and Baghdad, in a way that serves the public interest and laysthe foundation for a more prosperous and stable future."