Iraq’s oil exports to India average 950,000 bpd in 2024

2025-01-14 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's crude oil exports to India averaged950,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, making it the second-largest supplier tothe South Asian nation.

According to an S&P Global Commodity Insights report,Russia took the top spot, exporting an average of 1.7 million bpd to India lastyear, while Saudi Arabia ranked third with 650,000 bpd. The United ArabEmirates and the United States followed, with exports averaging 490,000 bpd and200,000 bpd, respectively.

Iraq had been India’s primary crude oil supplier until2023. The country ships 65% of its crude exports to Asia, with India and Chinaas its main markets.