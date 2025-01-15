UK Export Finance signs MoU with Iraq to Boost Investment

2025-01-15 05:15:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. During Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani's official visit to London, Iraq's Sovereign Guarantees Initiative Committee signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UK Export Finance (UKEF) to enhance economic collaboration. The MoU, signed by Mohammed Sahib Al-Darraji, Head of the Initiative Committee and Advisor to the Prime Minister, and Adam Harris, Director […]

