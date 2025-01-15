Iraq News Now

Iraq, UK Partnership on Climate Change and Carbon Economics
2025-01-15 05:15:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq and the United Kingdom have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on climate change, environmental sustainability, and carbon economics, marking a significant step in bilateral cooperation. The agreement was formalised during Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani's meeting with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, David Lammy, […]

