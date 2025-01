Al-Sudani extends his condolences on the passing of the late political and media figure, Karim Badr

Al-Sudani extends his condolences on the passing of the late political and media figure, Karim Badr

2025-01-15 17:27:26 - From: Iraqi News Agency

Al-Sudani extends his condolences on the passing of the late political and media figure, Karim Badr