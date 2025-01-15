Iraq’s Customs Authority hits $1.6B in revenue, plans growth in 2025

2025-01-15 18:35:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq'sGeneral Customs Authority announced on Wednesday that it achieved approximately2.131 trillion dinars ($1.6 billion) in revenue during 2024, with plans toincrease this figure in 2025 through advanced systems and modern technologies.

Speaking to Shafaq NewsAgency, Hassan Al-Uqaili, head of the CustomsAuthority, detailed the Authority’s strategy during a meeting with theParliamentary Finance Committee.

He emphasized the ongoing efforts toexpand the electronic customs system to encompass all customs centers by theend of the year. “We are also introducing advanced technologies and artificialintelligence to enhance efficiency and transparency in customs operations,”Al-Uqaili stated.

The meeting also addressed Iraq’s broaderstrategy to strengthen non-oil revenues. Mustafa Al-Karawi, a member of theFinance Committee, highlighted the importance of developing a “sophisticatedelectronic system” to effectively monitor and manage these revenue streams.“Non-oil revenues reached 11 trillion dinars ($8.2 billion) in 2024, accordingto the Ministry of Finance. We aim to further increase this through advancedsystems,” he explained.

Chairman of the Finance Committee, AtwanAl-Atwani, discussed efforts to diversify Iraq’s revenue sources. “We haveengaged with the Customs and Tax Authorities to identify challenges and developstrategies to enhance non-oil revenue contributions to the state budget,” henoted.

Al-Atwani pointed to “advanced nationsthat have successfully leveraged oil byproducts, refineries, and manufacturingfacilities to maximize both oil and non-oil revenues,” suggesting “similarapproaches could benefit Iraq.”

Earlier this week, the Finance Committeealso met with Finance Minister Taif Sami and senior officials to exploreadditional strategies for boosting the country’s revenue base.