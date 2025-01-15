Iraqi PM Promotes Investment Opportunities to British Businesses

2025-01-15 18:50:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani met with representatives of 24 major British companies and business leaders in London, emphasizing Iraq's openness to investment and development opportunities. During the meeting, held as part of his official visit, Al-Sudani highlighted Iraq's improving investment climate and urged British firms to turn discussions and agreements into […]

