KRG alerts diplomats on Baghdad financial entitlements delay

2025-01-16 13:00:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Two senior officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced, on Thursday, that a high-level delegation has briefed foreign diplomatic missions on the Baghdad government's failure to remit financial entitlements to the Region.

In a joint press conference, the Head of the KRG's Department of Foreign Relations, Safeen Dizayee, and government spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani addressed the outcome of a meeting with representatives from 20 diplomatic missions, discussing ongoing disputes and unresolved issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

Dizayee stated that “the meeting included discussions on accusations against the Kurdistan Region regarding its alleged failure to honor agreements with Baghdad,” clarifying that these allegations were “inaccurate.” He emphasized that “concerned ministers provided detailed explanations to the diplomatic representatives. They reiterated KRG’s constant willingness to engage in dialogue to resolve disputes and expressed regret over Baghdad’s non-compliance with the agreements.”

This is a breaking story.