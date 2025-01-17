Chinese projects drive Basra’s environmental and energy transformation

2025-01-17 18:20:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Chinese-ledenvironmental projects are making waves in Iraq’s Basra, a city longovershadowed by the effects of associated gas flaring from oil and gas fields.

According to a report by the ChinaDaily, these initiatives are not only addressing environmental damage butalso helping Iraq tackle chronic energy shortages.

For decades, Basra’sindustrial prominence has come at a steep environmental cost. Associated gasflaring polluted the air, leaving residents grappling with health risks andenvironmental degradation. Today, signs of change are evident.

“The air in Basra is much betternow,” Hussein, a local petroleum engineer, told the China Dailyreflecting on the noticeable improvements. “Even on this crisp winter morning,the difference is clear.”

This transformation iscredited to a series of initiatives, referred to locally as “Blue Sky Projects,”led by Chinese companies. These projects aim to reduce pollution, improve airquality, and enhance energy efficiency.

A key development is the BasraNatural Gas Liquids Project, established by the China Petroleum Engineering andConstruction Corporation. This facility processes associated gas from threemajor oil fields, preventing harmful emissions and converting the gas intousable energy.

According to the China Daily,project manager Sun Baojun highlighted the facility’s impact, saying, “Everycubic meter of gas we process is one that won’t be flared into Basra’s skies.”The plant processes 4.4 million cubic meters of dry gas and 2,600 metric tonsof liquefied petroleum gas daily, supplying much-needed energy to nearbycommunities that have long struggled with electricity shortages.

The sprawling Rumaila oilfield has also witnessed significant improvements. Historically marked by thickblack smoke from outdated chimneys, the field is undergoing a transformationwith new flaring systems set for completion by February 2025.

“By then, Basra’s skies willbe bluer, and the air even cleaner,” Wang Jingyang, the development projectmanager at Rumaila, noted according to the China Daily.

These efforts extend beyondgas processing. Chinese engineers are helping Iraq utilize its abundant solarenergy. A new one-megawatt solar power plant in Rumaila, equipped with energystorage systems, marks a step toward renewable energy. While expected to reducecarbon dioxide emissions by 1,600 tons annually, the project symbolizes acommitment to sustainability.

Speaking to the ChinaDaily, Wang Xianghui, Deputy General Manager of the Middle East branch ofthe China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corporation, emphasizedthat embracing green development is a fundamental social responsibility forcompanies contributing to the high-quality advancement of the Belt and RoadInitiative. “We aim to play our part inbuilding a ‘Green Silk Road,’” he said.

For Iraqi officials, theseprojects are milestones in the country’s industrial evolution. Iraqi OilMinister Hayan Abdul Ghani lauded the initiatives during the inauguration of aliquefied natural gas project. “These projects are not just environmentalvictories but also economic ones, improving livelihoods and enhancing airquality,” he told the China Daily.

Despite progress, challengesremain. According to World Bank estimates, Iraq wastes nearly 17 billion cubic metersof natural gas annually through flaring, highlighting the need for continuedinnovation and investment.

For residents like Hussein,the improvements are personal. “Cleaner air during my morning commute is asmall change, but it symbolizes significant progress,” he said, describing thedevelopments as a hopeful step toward balancing industrial strength withenvironmental responsibility.