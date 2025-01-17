Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Iraqi PM Strengthens Engagement with UK's IBBC Universities

Iraqi PM Strengthens Engagement with UK's IBBC Universities

Iraqi PM Strengthens Engagement with UK's IBBC Universities
Iraqi PM Strengthens Engagement with UK's IBBC Universities
2025-01-17 18:40:25 - From: Iraq Business News

From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC): Iraq's Prime Minister strengthens educational engagement with UK's IBBC Universities Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met representatives of 26 British Universities from various parts of the UK in London, including 4 members of IBBC University group: Queen Mary of London, Liverpool, Dundee, and Newcastle. The Prime Minister […]

The post Iraqi PM Strengthens Engagement with UK's IBBC Universities first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Continue following on Iraq Business News