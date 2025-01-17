Iraqi PM Strengthens Engagement with UK's IBBC Universities

2025-01-17 18:40:25 - From: Iraq Business News

From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC): Iraq's Prime Minister strengthens educational engagement with UK's IBBC Universities Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met representatives of 26 British Universities from various parts of the UK in London, including 4 members of IBBC University group: Queen Mary of London, Liverpool, Dundee, and Newcastle. The Prime Minister […]

