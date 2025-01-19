Iraqi PM Highlights Investment Opportunities and Reforms in Iraq

2025-01-19 05:25:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani participated this week in a financial forum held in London during his official visit to the United Kingdom. The event brought together major British financial institutions, representatives of the Iraqi private sector, and government officials from both nations. In his remarks, Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the strategic […]

