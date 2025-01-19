2025-01-19 05:25:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani met representatives of US-based UGT Renewables in London this week. The meeting included a presentation on the company's key projects, which span more than thirty countries worldwide, and explored potential cooperation with Iraq in its field of expertise. The Prime Minister highlighted the government's interest in investing […]

The post US Firm offers Feasibility Study on Solar Energy in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.