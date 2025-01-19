Kurdish PM, UAE President discuss bilateral cooperation

2025-01-19 21:45:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, to explore ways to expand cooperation, aiming to fulfill the aspirations of both nations towards development and prosperity.

According to the Emirates News Agency, “During the meeting, they discussed various aspects of the relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Iraq in general, and the Kurdistan Region in particular.”

“They explored ways to expand cooperation to benefit both nations and achieve their developmental and prosperity goals. The two leaders also exchanged views on several issues and topics of mutual interest.”