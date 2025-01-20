Erbil art exhibition brings childhood dreams to life

2025-01-20 00:20:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region,hosted an art exhibition by artist Gilan, featuring paintings inspired by thedreams of his daughter, Guna.

Gilan told Shafaq News that the exhibition, which took yearsto complete, reflects a range of emotions from joy to sorrow, all drawn fromthe world of childhood and its multifaceted dreams.

He added, “I tried to convey these emotions sincerelythrough colors and lines because childhood is a pure world that captures thecontradictions of life.”

The exhibition featured a collection of paintings thatalternated between bright colors, expressing cheerful, rosy dreams, and darkertones, symbolizing melancholic and troubling dreams.

Sheida, one of the visitors, told Shafaq News, “I felt asthough I was living Guna's dreams. The exhibition is deeply moving andunforgettable.”

Ali, an artist attending the event, stated to Shafaq Newsthat each painting carries a special message, inviting views to reflect on thepower of dreams and their impact on life.