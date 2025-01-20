2025-01-20 05:45:24 - From: Iraq Business News

From the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP): Developing Tourism Enterprises in Kurdistan Region of Iraq The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq, with funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipality and Tourism - Board of Tourism of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), proudly announces […]

