‘Not a mouthpiece of the regime’: Syria’s state news agency enters new era

2025-01-20 09:20:13 - From: The Guardian

Journalists and broadcasters at Sana wait for ‘actions, not words’ but look to future after fall of Assad government

Zyad Mahameed finally has the job he always wanted. In his previous role in the media team for the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, he often thought about the Syrian state news agency – an Assad regime mouthpiece he considered his opposition – and what he would do if he was in charge there. Now he is.

As an appointee of the HTS-led caretaker government, his position is at present temporary but his plans for the Syrian Arab News Agency (Sana) stretch far into the future.

Continue reading...