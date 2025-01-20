President Nechirvan Barzani congratulates Trump on inauguration

2025-01-20 21:40:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated US President Donald Trump for officially assuming the presidency after taking the oath of office.

Barzani stated on X, "On behalf of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, I congratulate President Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States."

He continued, "We greatly value our strong partnership with the U.S. and look forward to working closely to advance peace, stability, and shared values."

Earlier today, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, taking the oath of office at the Capitol in Washington.