Controversy erupts over ruling permitting stray dog killings in Duhok

2025-01-21 16:30:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ OnTuesday, the Kurdistan Organization for Animal Rights Protection (KOARP) publicly rejected a religious ruling (fatwa) issued by the Kurdistan IslamicScholars Union in Duhok, permitting the killing of stray dogs.

“We oppose the idea ofkilling stray dogs in Duhok province,” SulaimanTameer, the organization’s founder, told Shafaq News Agency. “Such actions could disruptthe ecological balance, leading to increases in populations of other animalssuch as cats, foxes, snakes, and insects.”

He noted that the number of stray dogs in the province has exceeded 20,000and continues to rise.

Additionally, Tameer advocated for humane solutions, suggesting the use ofsterilization procedures to control the dog population and the establishment ofshelters and reserves. “Euthanasia should be limited to cases involving dogswith severe illnesses or rabies, as they pose a direct threat to publicsafety,” he explained.

Tameer also highlighted Law No. 14, Article 1, enacted by the Kurdistan Parliamentin 2022, which prohibits the killing of stray animals including stray dogs, andoutlines regulations for their humane management.

Historically, stray animal management in the Kurdistan Region involvedculling methods such as poisoning and shooting, allowed under Law No. 48 of1986. These practices were widely criticized for their cruelty andineffectiveness. Since its establishment in 2009, KOARP has advocated formodern approaches, including trap-neuter-release programs and the establishmentof animal shelters.