Masoud Barzani: Iraqi Parliament takes steps to correct past practices

2025-01-21 21:20:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani praised the IraqiParliament for passing the Property Restitution Bill on Tuesday, January 21,2025.

This law aims to return properties confiscated underBaath-era rulings to their original Kurdish and Turkmen owners. The approval ofthe Property Restitution Bill follows previous delays due to politicaldisagreements, particularly between Sunni and Kurdish lawmakers.

In a statement, Barzani called the decision a crucial stepin restoring rightful ownership. He also thanked the Iraqi Parliamentleadership, Kurdish blocs, and all parties who supported the bill.