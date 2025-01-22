Qatar invites Masrour Barzani for official visit to Doha

2025-01-22 01:05:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced onTuesday evening that he had received an official invitation from the Qatarigovernment to visit Doha.

In a statement, Barzani noted that he had exchanged views with Qatari PrimeMinister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on waysto enhance bilateral relations and discussed the general situation in Iraq.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Davos Forum. Both leadersalso discussed the latest developments in Syria, with the Qatari ForeignMinister expressing his country's support for Leader Masoud Barzani's effortsto bring together Kurdish and Syrian parties.

Both sides agreed also on the importance of preserving security, stability,and the rights of all communities in Syria.