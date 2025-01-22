Barzani condoles Turkey over hotel fire, marks it as

2025-01-22 01:05:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani sent a condolencemessage to Turkiye following the tragic hotel fire in the Bolu province, whichresulted in dozens of fatalities.

In a post on X, Barzani expressed "deep sorrow", offering his"sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims" andshared in their grief, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the tragicincident.

Earlier today, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that a firebroke out at a hotel in the "Kartal Kaya" ski resort around 3:30 AM,resulting in the deaths of 66 people and injuries to 51 others.