Egyptian Food Company Buys into Iraqi Market; will Invest $27m

2025-01-22 04:45:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Edita Food Industries, an Egyptian snack food producer, has announced its entry into the Iraqi market through a strategic partnership with Baghdad-based Tuama Jebur Abbas (TJA). The move marks a significant milestone in Edita's regional expansion strategy as the company acquires a 49-percent stake in TJA, a family-run snack manufacturer, for $8 […]

