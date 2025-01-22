KRI President and Dutch Consul discuss regional trends, expanding relations

2025-01-22 13:37:34 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, KurdistanRegion (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani met with Adriaan IJsselstein, the newDutch Consul General in the Region, to mark the start of his official duties.

The discussions covered severalmutual interests, including the political and economic situation in Iraq andthe KRI, as well as the latest regional developments, according to a statementfrom the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region.

During the meeting, Barzanicongratulated the new consul on taking up his duties and assured him of “thefull support of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to ensure his success.”

The president also stressed theimportance of strengthening ties between the Region and the Netherlands,expressing the KRI's desire to “enhance cooperation across various sectors forthe mutual benefit of both parties.”

For his part, the Dutch consulexpressed his country's interest in expanding cooperation with the Region,emphasizing the Netherlands' goal of strengthening partnerships in areas ofmutual interest and hoping for “significant progress” during his tenure.