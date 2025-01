Iraqi Oil Minister Welcomes Italian Business Delegation

2025-01-23 06:25:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Minister of Oil Mr. Hayan Abdul Ghani received an Italian business delegation this week, led by Ms. Chiara Franchini, Deputy Head of Mission at the Italian Embassy in Baghdad. The visiting delegation also included: Mr. Carlo Lombardi, Director of Italian energy company STP Studi Tecnologie Progetti S.p.A.; Mr. Franco Pigiocchi, Financial Director […]

