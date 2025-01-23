2025-01-23 06:25:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul Ghani, met with a delegation from Saudi Arabia's Al-Khorayef Petroleum on Tuesday, including senior representatives Mohammed Al-Dughmi and Khalid Hamza Al-Rikabi. Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in the oil, gas, and energy sectors. Alkhorayef Group joined the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) in 2023. (Source: Ministry […]

The post Saudi's Al-Khorayef explores Energy Collaboration with Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.