President Barzani reaffirms desire to deepen cooperation with Germany

2025-01-23 12:45:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzanimet with Tobias Lindner, German Minister of State, Federal Foreign Office, andhis accompanying delegation.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, the talks, held in Erbil, focusedon enhancing Germany’s relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,Erbil-Baghdad ties, parliamentary elections, and broader developments in Iraq,Syria, and the Middle East, according to a statement from the Kurdistan RegionPresidency.

President Barzani expressed gratitude for Germany’s “continued military,political, and humanitarian support,” underscoring the Kurdistan Region’sreadiness to expand cooperation across all sectors.

Lindner, in turn, commended the high voter turnout during the Kurdistanparliamentary elections and the efforts to form a new government.

Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stabilityin the region, urging collaboration to prevent further complexities in theMiddle East, the statement added.