Kurdistan and Syria hold first official meeting at World Economic Forum

2025-01-23 15:07:54 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister,Masrour Barzani, held a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister, Asaad Al-Shibani,at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

According to a statement by the Kurdish government, thediscussions focused on the latest developments in Syria, ways to strengthenbilateral relations, and the current regional situation.

Prime Minister Barzani said that “ensuring peace andstability in Syria is a top priority for us, expressing the region's readinessto offer all forms of support and assistance to Syrian people,” the statementadded.

For his part, the Syrian FM provided an overview of the newsituation in Syria and “the efforts being made by the new administration torestore security and stability and provide public services to citizens.”

He emphasized that the Kurds are an integral, foundationalcomponent of Syria, assuring that their rights will be safeguarded andprotected.

Al-Shibani also invited the Kurdish PM to visit Damascus,expressing hope to see him in Syria soon.

Both sides agreed on the need to protect the rights of allcomponents in Syria, including the Kurdish people.

“The meeting praised President Barzani's efforts in bringingtogether the Kurdish parties to maintain security and stability in Syria,” thestatement concluded.