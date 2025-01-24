Integrity Commission to Expedite Investigation into Pipeline Contract

Iraq News Now

2025-01-24 04:55:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani has instructed the Federal Commission of Integrity to expedite its investigation into irregularities in the awarding of a pipeline project related to light petroleum product disposal outside Karbala Refinery. According to the Prime Minister's office, the project was assigned to a non-specialised intermediary company, leading to delays, […]

