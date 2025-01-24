Saudi FM in Syria for first visit since Assad's ouster

2025-01-24 20:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Saudi Arabia's top diplomat said Friday the kingdom was seeking to help Syria's new authorities secure the lifting of international sanctions, during his first visit to Damascus since Bashar al-Assad's overthrow.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan was received by Syria's Islamist interim leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, who is eyeing investments from wealthy Gulf states to rebuild the war-torn country.

The Saudi diplomat flew to Damascus from Beirut, an AFP correspondent said, following meetings on Thursday with Lebanon's new leadership.