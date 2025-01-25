Laboratories Opened at Al-Hussein Teaching Hospital

2025-01-25 06:45:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Under the supervision of Minister of Health Dr. Saleh Mahdi Al-Hasnawi, Dr. Mazen Al-Akeeli, the Director General of Al-Muthanna Health Directorate, inaugurated the laboratories of the private wing at Al-Hussein Teaching Hospital this week. The event was attended by Deputy Director General Dr. Aws Al-Hamdani, Private Wings Director Dr. Sayyed Fadel Awafi, […]

