Joint plan to address regional challenges in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The dialogues betweenthe Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK)continue through a joint committee from both sides, aimed at establishing clearfoundations for future cooperation.

The spokesperson for the PatrioticUnion of Kurdistan, Saadi Pira, stated that both the PUK and the KDP areworking on preparing a joint plan that takes into account the political andeconomic challenges facing the region.

Pira explained in statements toShafaq News Agency, that meetings between the PUK and the KDP are ongoing,where unresolved issues are being discussed, as well as determiningresponsibilities and defining mechanisms for joint work.

He confirmed that both parties hopeto finalize the preparation of those responsibilities soon, so that they cantake concrete steps towards achieving their common goals in governing theKurdistan Region.

Regarding the formation of the newgovernment, Pira believes that it is too early to talk about setting timelinesfor government formation at the moment, noting that any hasty step could be a"mistake" and lead to undesirable results.

Pira said: "We should not rushinto making unstudied decisions; we need to solve the fundamental issues first.If we do not solve these issues now, we might return to square one in thefuture."

Pira also denied that thediscussions between the two sides had focused on government positions,stressing that the main focus right now is solely on the government program.

On the other hand, Prime Minister ofthe Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, and PUK leader Pavel Talabani have heldseveral important meetings recently. Their first post-election meeting wasdescribed as "constructive," with both leaders emphasizing theurgency of forming the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet.

The talks covered several keyissues, including improving relations with Baghdad, reforming the region’senergy policies, and ensuring regional stability. They also stressed the needto establish a unified government capable of addressing the region’s economicand political challenges. Both leaders agreed that progress must be madethoughtfully, without rushing into decisions.

The delay in forming the cabinet isprimarily due to political disagreements between the KDP and PUK. Key issuesinclude the distribution of leadership positions, as well as the need for aunified approach to address economic and political challenges.

Moreover, Barzani has engaged indiplomatic efforts, meeting with various local and international political,military, and religious figures to bridge gaps between Baghdad and Erbil. Hisinitiatives aim to reconcile differences within the region and create commonground among the various factions.

US Deputy Assistant SecretaryVictoria Taylor praised Barzani’s efforts, noting that his initiatives are"key to bringing Kurdish parties closer together and promoting stabilityin Syria and the region."