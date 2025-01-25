Exclusive: Border Patrol-PKK firefight breaks out after surrender refusal

2025-01-25 17:40:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ the deadly clash between Iraqi Border Guardsand Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Zakho began when a Border Guard patrolwas investigating suspicious activity in the area, a source announcing onSaturday.

The source told Shafaq News that the patrol approached ahouse where two PKK fighters were hiding and demanded their surrender. However,the fighters refused, leading to an intense firefight between the two sides.

Revealing the casualties, the source confirmed that theclash resulted in the deaths of two Border Guard members, with a third wounded,while the two PKK fighters inside the house were also killed.

“Following the incident, a Turkish warplane launched anairstrike on the same house, completely destroying it,” the source said.

“A day prior the clash, there had been heavy clashes betweenTurkish forces and PKK fighters in the area between the villages of Shile andSuria, although no information was available on the resulting casualties,” thesource also noted.

The story will be updated with further details.