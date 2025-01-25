Yazidi Spiritual Council lowers global marriage dowry

2025-01-25 17:40:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Yazidi Spiritual Council reducedthe marriage dowry from 75 mithqals to 40 mithqals of gold.

According to Shafaq News’ correspondent, the decision wasmade during a council meeting attended by the Prince of the Yazidis, Mir HazimTahsin Beg.

Deputy to the Prince of the Yazidis, Mir Jahoor Ali Beg,told Shafaq News, “The decision to lower dowries comes in response to thechallenging economic conditions in the Kurdistan Region, particularly affectingthe Yazidi community,” adding that the decision applies to Yazidis globally.

The Yazidi population, a Kurdish-speaking minority, isapproximately 500,000 in Iraq.

It is considered one of the oldest ancient Eastern religionsand its followers believe that their religion originated from the ancientBabylonian religion that appeared thousands of years ago in Mesopotamia, and itis one of the religions that graduated from natural worship to monotheism andhas its own beliefs and rituals that differ from the Abrahamic religions,Judaism, Christianity and Islam known as heavenly religions.