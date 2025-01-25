KDP, PUK push for unified strategy amid political deadlock in Kurdistan

2025-01-25 18:55:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The dialogues between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP)and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) continue through a joint committeefrom both sides, aimed at establishing clear foundations for futurecooperation.

The spokesperson for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Saadi Pira,stated that both the PUK and the KDP are working on preparing a joint plan thattakes into account the political and economic challenges facing the region.

Pira explained in a press briefing that meetings between the PUK and theKDP are ongoing, where unresolved issues are being discussed, as well asdetermining responsibilities and defining mechanisms for joint work.

“Both parties hope to finalize the preparation of those responsibilitiessoon, so that they can take concrete steps towards achieving their common goalsin governing the Kurdistan Region,” He said.

Regarding the formation of the new government, Pira believed that it istoo early to talk about setting timelines for government formation at themoment, noting that any hasty step could be a "mistake" and lead toundesirable results.

Pira said, "We should not rush into making unstudied decisions; weneed to solve the fundamental issues first. If we do not solve these issuesnow, we might return to square one in the future."

The PUK official also denied that the discussions between the two sideshad focused on government positions, stressing that the main focus right now issolely on the government program.

Notably, the delay in forming the Kurdish cabinet is primarily due topolitical disagreements between the KDP and PUK. Key issues include thedistribution of leadership positions, as well as the need for a unifiedapproach to address economic and political challenges.

Since theOctober 2024 parliamentary elections, in which the KDP and PUK retained thelargest number of seats, the two parties have met five times to address theissue. In their first meeting, they decided to form a committee to follow up onthe situation; however, no significant agreement has been reached since then.