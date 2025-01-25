Turkiye condemns PKK attack killing 2 Iraqi border guards

2025-01-25 23:00:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Turkish Ministry of ForeignAffairs extended its condolences to the Iraqi people following the death of twoborder guards in an attack by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the DohukGovernorate of the Kurdistan Region.

The Ministry Spokesperson, Oncu Keceli, wished a swiftrecovery to the injured soldiers, adding, “We confirm that the PKK poses athreat to the national security of both Turkiye and Iraq.”

Keceli continued that “the recent attack once again revealedthe true face of the PKK.”

Earlier today, a source told Shafaq News that the clashsparked when a Border Guard patrol was investigating suspicious activity in thearea, the patrol approached a house where two PKK fighters were hiding anddemanded their surrender.

“However, the fighters refused, leading to an intensefirefight between the two sides,” the source proceeded.

“Following the incident, a Turkish warplane launched anairstrike on the same house, destroying it,” the source said.

Revealing the casualties, the source confirmed that theclash resulted in the deaths of two Border Guard members, with a third wounded,while the two PKK fighters inside the house were also killed.