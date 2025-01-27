Iraqi Cement Company Achieves 7% Growth, Plans Expansion

2025-01-27 06:15:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cement Company, part of the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, has announced a total production of 10.2 million tonnes of cement in 2024, marking a 7% increase compared to 2023. General Manager Aqeel Abdul Ali Raddam attributed this growth to successful strategies for improving productivity and efficiency to meet rising […]

