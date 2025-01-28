Erbil, Istanbul Industry Chambers explore investment plans

2025-01-28 16:00:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Vice President of the ErbilChamber of Commerce and Industry, Kamaran Bajgar, met with his Turkish counterpart, Sadik Ayhan, to discuss opportunitiesfor industrial investment in the Kurdistan Region.

The Chamber of Commerce said in a statement that thediscussions focused on enhancing coordination with the Istanbul Chamber ofIndustry (ICI).

Bajgar reaffirmed the Erbil Chamber’s readiness to provideall necessary support and facilities for establishing factories and boostinginvestment in the region noting that “the Kurdistan Region offers promisinginvestment opportunities across various sectors, particularly in agriculture,clean energy production, and other industries.”

For his part, Ayhan highlighted that industrialists fromIstanbul are planning to establish factories in various sectors in Erbil andthe Kurdistan Region, adding, “We came to identify the needs of the KurdistanRegion in terms of factory development and to study priority areas forinvestment.”

Both sides emphasized the importance of exchangingdelegations and expertise to strengthen economic cooperation between theKurdistan Region and Turkiye, the statement concluded.