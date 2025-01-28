President Barzani, new Indian Ambassador discuss Kurdish-Indian relations

2025-01-28 17:20:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with India's new ambassador to Iraq, Soumen Bagchi, to discuss strengthening bilateral ties.

According to the Presidency’s statement, President Barzani expressed the Kurdistan Region's eagerness to “expand its cooperation with India across various sectors.”

Ambassador Bagchi expressed eagerness to begin his new role and visit the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing India's “commitment to strengthening relations with both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.”

The meeting, which included the Indian Consul General in the Kurdistan Region and his deputy, also addressed regional developments and mutual interests.