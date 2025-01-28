Turkiye strikes PKK cave near Saddam Hussein-era palace in Duhok
Shafaq News/ Turkish warplaneslaunched airstrikes on sites belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) innorthern Duhok Province, Kurdistan Region, a security source reported onTuesday.
The source told Shafaq News Agency, “Oneof the airstrikes targeted a cave near a palace built during Saddam Hussein’sregime in the late 1980s, on a peak of Mount Gara, overlooking the Sersangsubdistrict of the Al-Amadiya district.”
“This strategically andgeographically significant area is being targeted for the first time by Turkishairstrikes,” he added.
On Monday, a Turkish drone striketargeted a Toyota Land Cruiser on the main road in Kardajan village, IraqiKurdistan, killing four civilians—two men and two women—and injuring one other,according to the US-based Christian Peacemaker Teams (CPT) organization.
Additionally, Turkish artillerystrikes targeted the Aqrah district in northern Duhok, resulting in the deathof a man and his wife, a government source affirmed.
Notably, the PKK is designated aterrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU. It is also a bannedgroup in Iraq.