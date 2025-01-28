Kurdistan parties to hold final meeting on government formation

2025-01-28 21:40:53 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The KurdistanDemocratic Party (KDP) announced that it will hold a final meeting with thePatriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to submit a report to the political bureausof both parties regarding the formation of the new government in the KurdistanRegion.

KDP member Wafa Mohammed told ShafaqNews that “the technical committee of the party will meet with the PUKtomorrow, Wednesday.”

He added, “This will be the fifthand final meeting of the technical committees, after which a report will besubmitted to the political bureaus of the two parties regarding the formationof the new government in the Kurdistan Region.”

While there is no legally mandateddeadline for forming the government, significant political pressure exists tofinalize the cabinet promptly, including President Nechirvan Barzani who urgedunity and called for swift action, yet sources close to the talks suggest theprocess could extend until after Iraq’s 2025 federal elections, due to ongoingpolitical issues in the region.

The KDP and PUK held severalmeetings starting in late November as an effort to establish the tenthgovernment in the Kurdistan Region, following the parliamentary elections heldin October 2024.

The election results awarded the KDPfirst place with 39 seats, while the PUK secured second place with 23 seats.The New Generation Movement came in third with 15 seats, followed by theKurdistan Islamic Union with seven seats, the Movement for Change (Gorran) withfour seats, the Justice Group with three seats, the People’s Front with twoseats, and the Kurdistan Alliance with one seat.